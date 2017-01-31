Jérémy Perbet ne viendra pas à Mouscron: "Je suis très content de rester à Gand"

Perbet garde le sourire. ©News
Mircea Rednic a annoncé samedi soir qu’un attaquant était attendu au Canonnier dans les dernières heures du mercato. Le nom de Jérémy Perbet était ainsi annoncé comme une piste. Il n’en sera finalement rien.
« I am very happy to stay in Gent. I want to be successful with the Buffalos and win my place in the team. I am competitor and a winner ». Ce sont par ces mots que Jérémy Perbet a annoncé le fait qu’il ne débarquera pas à Mouscron.
Pour ceux qui ne parlent pas anglais, voici ce qu’il a signalé : « Je suis très content de rester à Gand. Je veux connaître les succès avec les Buffalos et gagner ma place au sein de l’équipe. Je suis un compétiteur et un gagneur ».
I am very happy to stay in Gent.— Jeremy perbet (@Officialjperbet) 31 janvier 2017
I want to be successful with the Buffalos and win my place in the team.
I am competitor and a winner. pic.twitter.com/PS099ay3Rz