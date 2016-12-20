Viva for Life: Benjamin Maréchal en Province de Namur
Rédaction Namur
Déguisé en Père Noël, l’animateur Benjamin Maréchal est chargé de vendre un maximum de boules de Noël pour Viva for Life. Ce mardi, il est justement en Province de Namur. Il était ce matin à Bouge. Il terminera son trajet à 16h à Fosses-la-Ville, place du marché.
Benjamin Maréchal était à Bouge, ce mardi matin.
Il sera demain dans le Brabant Wallon.
